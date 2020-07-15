Amid the COVID-19 virus, several major cricket tournaments and were either cancelled or postponed. In fact, the fate of several upcoming fixtures was also in jeopardy. Nevertheless, Cricket Australia (CA) has announced the full schedule of Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21. The marquee T20 tournament is scheduled to get underway on December 3 with a game between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades at the Adelaide Oval. As many as 60 matches are scheduled to be played in the 10th edition of the Big Bash League including eliminator, challenger, knock-out, qualifier and a final. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the full schedule, dates and venue details of BBL season 10. Download Big Bash League 2020 Schedule For Free in PDF Format.
Along with announcing the schedule, Cricket Australia chief Alistair Dobson mentioned that the tournament can get affected by the global health scare. "Scheduling in the time of coronavirus is not without its challenges, as we have seen. There are factors outside the league itself which could impact (the schedule) at a later date," said Dobson in a press conference. Also, the tournament will clash with India Tour of Australia. However, many prominent Aussie stars can miss the tournament. Now, let’s look at the schedule. Big Bash League 2020–21 Set to Get Underway on December 3.
|S. NO.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|1
|03/ 12/ 2020
|Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades
|Adelaide Oval
|2
|04/ 12/ 2020
|Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes
|SCG
|3
|05/ 12/ 2020
|Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder
|MCG
|4
|06/ 12/ 2020
|Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers
|Optus Stadium
|5
|07/ 12/ 2020
|Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades
|Blundstone Arena
|6
|08/ 12/ 2020
|Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers
|Sydney Showground Stadium
|7
|09/ 12/ 2020
|Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers
|Metricon Stadium
|8
|10/ 12/ 2020
|Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers
|Marvel Stadium
|9
|16/ 12/ 2020
|Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers
|University of Tasmania Stadium
|10
|17/ 12/ 2020
|Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars
|The Gabba
|11
|18/ 12/ 2020
|Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder
|Adelaide Oval
|12
|19/ 12/ 2020
|Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades
|SCG
|13
|19/ 12/ 2020
|Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat
|Optus Stadium
|14
|20/ 12/ 2020
|Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers
|CitiPower Centre
|15
|20/ 12/ 2020
|Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes
|Sydney Showground Stadium
|16
|21/ 12/ 2020
|Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers
|Marvel Stadium
|17
|22/ 12/ 2020
|Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers
|Adelaide Oval
|18
|23/ 12/ 2020
|Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades
|The Gabba
|19
|24/ 12/ 2020
|Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars
|Blundstone Arena
|20
|26/ 12/ 2020
|Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers
|Optus Stadium
|21
|27/ 12/ 2020
|Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars
|SCG
|22
|28/ 12/ 2020
|Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers
|Sydney Showground Stadium
|23
|29/ 12/ 2020
|Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat
|Marvel Stadium
|24
|30/ 12/ 2020
|Melbourne Stars v Perth Scorchers
|Metricon Stadium
|25
|31/ 12/ 2020
|Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes
|Adelaide Oval
|26
|01/01/ 2021
|Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder
|The Gabba
|27
|02/01/ 2021
|Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers
|Blundstone Arena
|28
|02/01/ 2021
|Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades
|Optus Stadium
|29
|03/01/ 2021
|Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars
|Manuka Oval
|30
|04/01/ 2021
|Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat
|C.EX Coffs International Stadium
|31
|05/01/ 2021
|Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Thunder
|Marvel Stadium
|32
|06/01/ 2021
|Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes
|Optus Stadium
|33
|07/01/ 2021
|Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers
|MCG
|34
|07/01/ 2021
|Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat
|Adelaide Oval
|35
|08/01/ 2021
|Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes
|GMHBA Stadium
|36
|09/01/ 2021
|Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers
|Sydney Showground Stadium
|37
|09/01/ 2021
|Brisbane Heat v Perth Scorchers
|The Gabba
|38
|10/01/ 2021
|Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers
|Blundstone Arena
|39
|10/01/ 2021
|Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades
|MCG
|40
|11/01/ 2021
|Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers
|SCG
|41
|13/01/ 2021
|Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat
|Manuka Oval
|42
|14/01/ 2021
|Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars
|Optus Stadium
|43
|15/01/ 2021
|Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes
|Metricon Stadium
|44
|16/01/ 2021
|Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars
|Marvel Stadium
|45
|16/01/ 2021
|Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers
|Adelaide Oval
|46
|17/01/ 2021
|Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder
|Blundstone Arena
|47
|18/01/ 2021
|Melbourne Stars v Brisbane Heat
|MCG
|48
|19/01/ 2021
|Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers
|SCG
|49
|20/01/ 2021
|Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades
|Sydney Showground Stadium
|50
|21/01/ 2021
|Hobart Hurricanes v Brisbane Heat
|University of Tasmania Stadium
|51
|22/01/ 2021
|Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Stars
|Adelaide Oval
|52
|23/01/ 2021
|Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Sixers
|GMHBA Stadium
|53
|23/01/ 2021
|Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder
|Optus Stadium
|54
|24/01/ 2021
|Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes
|MCG
|55
|25/01/ 2021
|Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder
|SCG
|56
|26/01/ 2021
|Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers
|The Gabba
|57
|TBC
|Eliminator
|TBC
|58
|TBC
|Qualifier
|TBC
|59
|TBC
|Knockout
|TBC
|60
|TBC
|Challenger
|TBC
|61
|06/02/ 2021
|The Final
|TBC
Seven teams will lock horns in the 10 edition of the Big Bash League. Sydney Sixers will start the tournament as the defending champions. Unfortunately, however, just like many other sporting events, BBL 2020 is also likely to be played behind closed doors.
