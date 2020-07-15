Amid the COVID-19 virus, several major cricket tournaments and were either cancelled or postponed. In fact, the fate of several upcoming fixtures was also in jeopardy. Nevertheless, Cricket Australia (CA) has announced the full schedule of Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21. The marquee T20 tournament is scheduled to get underway on December 3 with a game between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades at the Adelaide Oval. As many as 60 matches are scheduled to be played in the 10th edition of the Big Bash League including eliminator, challenger, knock-out, qualifier and a final. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the full schedule, dates and venue details of BBL season 10. Download Big Bash League 2020 Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

Along with announcing the schedule, Cricket Australia chief Alistair Dobson mentioned that the tournament can get affected by the global health scare. "Scheduling in the time of coronavirus is not without its challenges, as we have seen. There are factors outside the league itself which could impact (the schedule) at a later date," said Dobson in a press conference. Also, the tournament will clash with India Tour of Australia. However, many prominent Aussie stars can miss the tournament. Now, let’s look at the schedule. Big Bash League 2020–21 Set to Get Underway on December 3.

S. NO. Date Match Venue
1 03/ 12/ 2020 Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades Adelaide Oval
2 04/ 12/ 2020 Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes SCG
3 05/ 12/ 2020 Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder MCG
4 06/ 12/ 2020 Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers Optus Stadium
5 07/ 12/ 2020 Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades Blundstone Arena
6 08/ 12/ 2020 Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers Sydney Showground Stadium
7 09/ 12/ 2020 Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers Metricon Stadium
8 10/ 12/ 2020 Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers Marvel Stadium
9 16/ 12/ 2020 Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers University of Tasmania Stadium
10 17/ 12/ 2020 Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars The Gabba
11 18/ 12/ 2020 Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder Adelaide Oval
12 19/ 12/ 2020 Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades SCG
13 19/ 12/ 2020 Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat Optus Stadium
14 20/ 12/ 2020 Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers CitiPower Centre
15 20/ 12/ 2020 Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes Sydney Showground Stadium
16 21/ 12/ 2020 Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers Marvel Stadium
17 22/ 12/ 2020 Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers Adelaide Oval
18 23/ 12/ 2020 Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades The Gabba
19 24/ 12/ 2020 Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars Blundstone Arena
20 26/ 12/ 2020 Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers Optus Stadium
21 27/ 12/ 2020 Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars SCG
22 28/ 12/ 2020 Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers Sydney Showground Stadium
23 29/ 12/ 2020 Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat Marvel Stadium
24 30/ 12/ 2020 Melbourne Stars v Perth Scorchers Metricon Stadium
25 31/ 12/ 2020 Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes Adelaide Oval
26 01/01/ 2021 Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder The Gabba
27 02/01/ 2021 Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers Blundstone Arena
28 02/01/ 2021 Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades Optus Stadium
29 03/01/ 2021 Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars Manuka Oval
30 04/01/ 2021 Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat C.EX Coffs International Stadium
31 05/01/ 2021 Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Thunder Marvel Stadium
32 06/01/ 2021 Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes Optus Stadium
33 07/01/ 2021 Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers MCG
34 07/01/ 2021 Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat Adelaide Oval
35 08/01/ 2021 Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes GMHBA Stadium
36 09/01/ 2021 Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers Sydney Showground Stadium
37 09/01/ 2021 Brisbane Heat v Perth Scorchers The Gabba
38 10/01/ 2021 Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers Blundstone Arena
39 10/01/ 2021 Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades MCG
40 11/01/ 2021 Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers SCG
41 13/01/ 2021 Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat Manuka Oval
42 14/01/ 2021 Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars Optus Stadium
43 15/01/ 2021 Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes Metricon Stadium
44 16/01/ 2021 Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars Marvel Stadium
45 16/01/ 2021 Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers Adelaide Oval
46 17/01/ 2021 Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder Blundstone Arena
47 18/01/ 2021 Melbourne Stars v Brisbane Heat MCG
48 19/01/ 2021 Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers SCG
49 20/01/ 2021 Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades Sydney Showground Stadium
50 21/01/ 2021 Hobart Hurricanes v Brisbane Heat University of Tasmania Stadium
51 22/01/ 2021 Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Stars Adelaide Oval
52 23/01/ 2021 Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Sixers GMHBA Stadium
53 23/01/ 2021 Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder Optus Stadium
54 24/01/ 2021 Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes MCG
55 25/01/ 2021 Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder SCG
56 26/01/ 2021 Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers The Gabba
57 TBC Eliminator TBC
58 TBC Qualifier TBC
59 TBC Knockout TBC
60 TBC Challenger TBC
61 06/02/ 2021 The Final TBC

Seven teams will lock horns in the 10 edition of the Big Bash League. Sydney Sixers will start the tournament as the defending champions. Unfortunately, however, just like many other sporting events, BBL 2020 is also likely to be played behind closed doors.

