Amid the COVID-19 virus, several major cricket tournaments and were either cancelled or postponed. In fact, the fate of several upcoming fixtures was also in jeopardy. Nevertheless, Cricket Australia (CA) has announced the full schedule of Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21. The marquee T20 tournament is scheduled to get underway on December 3 with a game between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades at the Adelaide Oval. As many as 60 matches are scheduled to be played in the 10th edition of the Big Bash League including eliminator, challenger, knock-out, qualifier and a final. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the full schedule, dates and venue details of BBL season 10. Download Big Bash League 2020 Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

Along with announcing the schedule, Cricket Australia chief Alistair Dobson mentioned that the tournament can get affected by the global health scare. "Scheduling in the time of coronavirus is not without its challenges, as we have seen. There are factors outside the league itself which could impact (the schedule) at a later date," said Dobson in a press conference. Also, the tournament will clash with India Tour of Australia. However, many prominent Aussie stars can miss the tournament. Now, let’s look at the schedule. Big Bash League 2020–21 Set to Get Underway on December 3.

S. NO. Date Match Venue 1 03/ 12/ 2020 Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades Adelaide Oval 2 04/ 12/ 2020 Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes SCG 3 05/ 12/ 2020 Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder MCG 4 06/ 12/ 2020 Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers Optus Stadium 5 07/ 12/ 2020 Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades Blundstone Arena 6 08/ 12/ 2020 Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers Sydney Showground Stadium 7 09/ 12/ 2020 Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers Metricon Stadium 8 10/ 12/ 2020 Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers Marvel Stadium 9 16/ 12/ 2020 Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers University of Tasmania Stadium 10 17/ 12/ 2020 Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars The Gabba 11 18/ 12/ 2020 Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder Adelaide Oval 12 19/ 12/ 2020 Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades SCG 13 19/ 12/ 2020 Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat Optus Stadium 14 20/ 12/ 2020 Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers CitiPower Centre 15 20/ 12/ 2020 Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes Sydney Showground Stadium 16 21/ 12/ 2020 Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers Marvel Stadium 17 22/ 12/ 2020 Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers Adelaide Oval 18 23/ 12/ 2020 Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades The Gabba 19 24/ 12/ 2020 Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars Blundstone Arena 20 26/ 12/ 2020 Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers Optus Stadium 21 27/ 12/ 2020 Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars SCG 22 28/ 12/ 2020 Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers Sydney Showground Stadium 23 29/ 12/ 2020 Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat Marvel Stadium 24 30/ 12/ 2020 Melbourne Stars v Perth Scorchers Metricon Stadium 25 31/ 12/ 2020 Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes Adelaide Oval 26 01/01/ 2021 Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder The Gabba 27 02/01/ 2021 Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers Blundstone Arena 28 02/01/ 2021 Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades Optus Stadium 29 03/01/ 2021 Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars Manuka Oval 30 04/01/ 2021 Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat C.EX Coffs International Stadium 31 05/01/ 2021 Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Thunder Marvel Stadium 32 06/01/ 2021 Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes Optus Stadium 33 07/01/ 2021 Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers MCG 34 07/01/ 2021 Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat Adelaide Oval 35 08/01/ 2021 Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes GMHBA Stadium 36 09/01/ 2021 Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers Sydney Showground Stadium 37 09/01/ 2021 Brisbane Heat v Perth Scorchers The Gabba 38 10/01/ 2021 Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers Blundstone Arena 39 10/01/ 2021 Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades MCG 40 11/01/ 2021 Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers SCG 41 13/01/ 2021 Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat Manuka Oval 42 14/01/ 2021 Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars Optus Stadium 43 15/01/ 2021 Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes Metricon Stadium 44 16/01/ 2021 Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars Marvel Stadium 45 16/01/ 2021 Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers Adelaide Oval 46 17/01/ 2021 Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder Blundstone Arena 47 18/01/ 2021 Melbourne Stars v Brisbane Heat MCG 48 19/01/ 2021 Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers SCG 49 20/01/ 2021 Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades Sydney Showground Stadium 50 21/01/ 2021 Hobart Hurricanes v Brisbane Heat University of Tasmania Stadium 51 22/01/ 2021 Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Stars Adelaide Oval 52 23/01/ 2021 Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Sixers GMHBA Stadium 53 23/01/ 2021 Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder Optus Stadium 54 24/01/ 2021 Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes MCG 55 25/01/ 2021 Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder SCG 56 26/01/ 2021 Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers The Gabba 57 TBC Eliminator TBC 58 TBC Qualifier TBC 59 TBC Knockout TBC 60 TBC Challenger TBC 61 06/02/ 2021 The Final TBC

Seven teams will lock horns in the 10 edition of the Big Bash League. Sydney Sixers will start the tournament as the defending champions. Unfortunately, however, just like many other sporting events, BBL 2020 is also likely to be played behind closed doors.

