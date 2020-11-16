Three new rules have been introduced by Cricket Australia for the 2020-21 edition of Big Bash League (BBL) to enhance the thrill of the tournament. Changes have been made in the powerplay regulations, the substitution of a player at particular stage of the game and getting advantage at the half-way mark. These new norms will indeed change the dynamics of the game entirely, but it will be interesting to see how the players will be able to adapt to new playing conditions. The 10th BBL season gets underway on December 12. Ahead of the gala T20 league, let's look at the newly-introduced norms. Big Bash League 2020–21 Schedule, Free PDF Download.

Power Surge

As per the normal rules, the first six overs in a T20 game are mandatory powerplay overs. However, the Power Surge comes up with four regular powerplay overs at the start while the batting team can take the remaining two field-restriction overs after the 11th over. This rule will indeed help batting sides to find boundaries in death overs. Sydney Sixers Re-Sign Carlos Brathwaite for Upcoming Season of Big Bash League.

X-Factor

Cricket fan wouldn't have forgotten the Super Sub where a captain was allowed to switch a player in the middle of the game. The X-factor also gives a similar luxury but with a slight tweak. At the 10-over mark of the first innings, each team can replace one player of the starting XI with the 12th or 13th player in the team sheet. Notably, the player being replaced must not have batted, or r can't have bowled more than one over. Also, the 10-over mark of the first innings is the only opportunity of switching players.

Bash Boost

Now, as many as four points will be at stakes in a league-stage game instead of two. The winner of the contest will surely get three points while the remaining point will be given to the side ahead at the 10-over mark of the chase. In case, the scores are level at that point; each team will get 0.5 points.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers will start the tournament as defending champions and must leave no stones unturned to retain their title. Although many prominent players will feature in the league, many big Australian names will be missed owing to the full-fledged schedule against India at the same time.

