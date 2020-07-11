Free Live Cricket Streaming and Telecast of ENG vs WI in India: West Indies have tightened their grip over the first Test against England in Southampton. At stumps on Day 3, England were batting at 15/0 in their second innings, still trailing by 99 runs. Kraigg Brathwaite and wicket-keeper batsman Shane Dowrich shone for the visitors as they scored half-centuries and guided West Indies to 318 runs in the second innings of the game. For England, skipper Ben Stokes bowled a terrific spell and took four crucial wickets. In fact, he also became the second-fastest all-rounder to reach the Test double of 4000 runs and 150 wickets. Meanwhile, cricket fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast and live score updates of England vs West Indies 1st Test. England vs West Indies, 1st Test 2020, Day 3, Stat Highlights.

Day 4 of the match will be quite crucial and it could also decide the fate of the encounter. England openers Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley displayed great resilience in the last session of Day 3 and will look to pile up a massive partnership. As England are still 99 runs behind, veterans like skipper Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will have to play impactful knocks in order to gain momentum. On the other hand, Jason Holder and Co will look to replicate their performance from the first innings. As Day 4 of the exciting match gets lined up, let’s look at streaming and other details. Jofra Archer and Tino Best Engage in War of Words on Twitter Over England’s Selection Tactics.

England vs West Indies, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 4 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

The first Test match between England and West Indies went underway on July 8. Hence, Day 4 of the game will take place on July 11. ENG vs WI1st Test match is being played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and the fourth day of the game is scheduled to start at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 11 am (local Time).

England vs West Indies, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 3 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of England vs West Indies Test series 2020 in India. Hence, lovers of the game can watch the live telecast of ENG vs WI 1st Test 2020 Day 4 on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels. Unfortunately, Hindi commentary will be available for this match.

England vs West Indies, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 3 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans, who are not able to enjoy the Day 3 of ENG vs WI 1st Test 2020, can catch the encounter on SonyLIV as it is the official OTT platform of Sony. The ENG vs WI live streaming will be available on SonyLiv website and mobile app as well. JIO subscribers can also follow live action of ENG vs WI with free live streaming available on JIO TV. Airtel TV will also provide online streaming of ENG vs WI.

England vs West Indies, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 3 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates

In case, you are not able to watch ENG vs WI 1st Test online or on TV, you can always follow the live score updates online. The ENG vs WI 1st Test live score updates, and ball-by-ball commentary will be available here on ICC's official site.

The track has favoured the fast bowlers in the first three days of the game and is likely to behave the same on Day 4 too. So, scoring runs will not be easy for England batsmen. However, West Indies also can’t afford to be complacent as they have to bat in the last innings of the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2020 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).