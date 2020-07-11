The decision of dropping veteran pacer Stuart Broad from the 1st England vs West Indies Test raised a lot of eyebrows. In fact, Broad also admitted that he was frustrated and angry with the decision as he has been doing well. However, Stokes, before the start of the game, explained that the call was taken to play Jofra Archer and Mark Wood in the same team as the two bowlers can bowl at a very high pace. Well, the approach of the team management didn’t go down well with former West Indies pacer Tino Best who took to Twitter and criticized the decision of playing Archer ahead of Broad. However, when Archer came across his post, he gave a befitting reply to the 33-year-old and a spat was initiated. England vs West Indies, 1st Test 2020, Day 3 Highlights.

“Honestly why Archer playing before Broad chaaaaa fair is fair tho, cause u have Wood bowling 90+ , And he’s bowling the same pace as Broad , I have no problem with Broad being pissed #EngVsWI ..... that’s not fair at all,” wrote Tino Best, who played 25 Tests for West Indies, on the micro-blogging website. However, his opinion didn’t go down well with Archer as he reacted to the tweet by saying: “With all this knowledge how are you not a coach yet?” Jason Holder Hailed by Netizens as he Surpasses His Previous Best Bowling Figures.

View Post:

With all this knowledge how are you not a coach yet ? https://t.co/AU0m4LdgVU — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 10, 2020

Well, Best wasn’t going to hold back after Archer’s dig as he reacted aggressively. Don’t address me personally Young man , the fact remains your bowling toothpaste and u haven’t bowled Quickly since ASHES , now go sleep and get some rest for WI to beat ya ball in the second innings bye Jorfa," wrote the 36-year-old.

Best Reacts Again!!

Don’t address me personally Young man , the fact remains your bowling toothpaste and u haven’t bowled Quickly since ASHES , now go sleep and get some rest for WI to beat ya ball in the second innings bye 👋🏾 Jorfa 🙏🏾 #SleepTight — Tino95 (@tinobest) July 10, 2020

While, Archer didn’t tag or mention Best in his last tweet. However, it was quite evident that the message is subjected to Best as he wrote: “You must live a miserable life.”

Subjected to Best!!

You must live a miserable life — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 10, 2020

Speaking of the England vs West Indies 1st Test match, Caribbean skipper Jason Holder took six wickets in the first innings as England got bundled out for 204 runs. In reply, West Indies made 318 and took a mammoth 114-run lead. At stumps on Day Three, the home side was batting at 15/0, still trailing by 99 runs.

