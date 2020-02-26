Live Cricket Streaming of England Women vs Thailand Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match on Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of ENG W vs THA W on TV and Online

England Women Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter / England Cricket)

England Women team will square off against Thailand Women team in ICC Women's World Cup 2020 T20I match no 7. The game will be held on February 26, 2020, at Manuka Oval, Canberra. Both teams have lost their opening games of Women's T20 World Cup 2020. England Women lost to South Africa Women, while Thailand Women got defeated by West Indies Women. Both teams belong to Group B, where apart from these two, the other teams are West Indies Women, Pakistan Women and South Africa Women team. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for free live cricket streaming of ENG W vs THA W T20I match in Women's T20 CWC 2020. We will also help you with live telecast details on Hotstar and Star Sports along with other sources. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Time Table & Schedule in IST for Free PDF Download Online: Check Fixture Dates, Match Timings, Venue Details of Twenty20 CWC in Australia.

England Women team lost to South Africa Women's side by six wickets as they were unable to defend the target of 124 runs. While Thailand Women team got defeated by West Indies Women by seven wickets after putting up a low target of just 79 runs. England Women team will be led by Heather Knight, while Thailand Women team will play under the captaincy of Sornnarin Tippoch.

England W vs Thailand W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 7 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

England Women’s vs South Africa Women’s match in Group B will start at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 03:00 pm local time. The match will be played on February 26, 2020 (Wednesday) at the Manuka Oval Ground in Canberra. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Points Table Updated.

England W vs Thailand W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 7 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2020 and will be showcasing all 48 matches. So, fans can watch the free live telecast of England Women’s vs Thailand Women’s match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 channels.

England W vs Thailand W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 7 Free Live Streaming Online

Hotstar, the official streaming partner of Star India, will provide viewers with the live streaming option to catch ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2020. Fans can catch the live action of England Women’s vs Thailand Women’s match on the app as well as the website of Hotstar.

Pakistan Women's team from Group B will be playing their first match of on-going T20 World Cup 2020 against West Indies Women team on the same day. Speaking about ENG W vs THA W match, England side looks favourite, however, this is the game of Cricket so we shouldn't take any side lightly. The final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 will be played on March 8, 2020, at Melbourne Cricket Ground.