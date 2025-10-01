Most Runs in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Veteran all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner is leading the highest run-getters chart after playing a superb knock of 115 runs during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match 2 between defending champions, the Australia women's national cricket team and the New Zealand women's national cricket team. Sophie Devine is second with 111 runs to her name. India women's national cricket team players Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, and Harleen Deol are behind Ashleigh Gardner and Sophie Devine. Meanwhile, fans can check the top five highest run scorers in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 with updated details below. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Cricket WC.

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 kicked off on Tuesday, September 30. It is one of the most-awaited cricket events, and it features eight teams that battle it out for the ultimate prize on offer. The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is the 13th edition and is being jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 format is a simple one. The league phases of the showpiece tournament will have 28 matches, with each team facing each other once.

The sides which finish in the top four spots in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 standings will qualify for the semi-finals. The grand finale of the showpiece tournament will be held on November 2, either in Navi Mumbai or Colombo. If the Pakistan women's national cricket team qualifies for the final, it will be held in Colombo or Navi Mumbai. On Which Channel ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Eight-Nation WODI Cricket Tournament Matches in India?

Most Runs in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

No Player M R HS S/R 1 Ashleigh Gardner (AUS) 1 115 115 138.55 2 Sophie Devine (NZ) 1 111 111 99.10 3 Amanjot Kaur (IND) 1 57 57 101.78 4 Deepti Sharma (IND) 1 53 53 100.00 5 Harleen Deol (IND) 1 48 48 75.00

(Updated After AUS-W vs NZ-W Match)

(Important Abbreviations: Pos - Positions, M- Matches, R - Runs, HS - Highest Score, S/R - Strike Rate)

Australia women's national cricket team are the most successful side in the history of the ICC Women's World Cup. The Women in Yellow have clinched the showpiece title a record number of seven times. Australia Women are also the defending champions of the eight-nation tournament. The England women's national cricket team are the second-best team with four titles to their name.

