Most Wickets in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka's Inoka Ranaweera sits right at the top of the list of most wickets in ICC Women's World Cup 2025, with four wickets in one match. Bangladesh's Shorna Akter follows her in the second spot with three scalps in one match. England's Linsey Smith, Australia's Sophie Molineux and her teammate Annabel Sutherland are third, fourth and fifth in the list of most wickets at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 with three scalps each so far. Meanwhile, let us take a look at the list of players with the most wickets in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Most Runs in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Get Updated List of Batters Standings With Highest Run Scorers in Eight-Nation Tournament.

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 tournament is currently underway, with India and Sri Lanka being the co-hosts of the eight-nation tournament. Australia are the most successful nation in the history of the ICC Women's World Cup tournament, winning the competition for a record number of seven times (1978, 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005, 2013 and 2022). England have won the ICC Women's World Cup four times (1973, 1993, 2009 and 2017) while New Zealand have become champions once (2000). ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: England Women Move to Top Spot Following Ten-Wicket Victory Against South Africa Women, Australia Women at Second Place.

Most Wickets in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

No Player M W B-F Eco 1 Inoka Ranaweera (SL) 1 4 4/46 5.11 2 Shorna Akter (BAN) 1 3 3/5 1.42 3 Linsey Smith (ENG) 1 3 3/7 2.33 4 Sophie Molineux 1 3 3/25 8.33 5 Annabel Sutherland 1 3 3/26 8.66

(Updated After ENG-W vs SA-W Match)

(Important Abbreviations: Pos - Positions, M- Matches, W - Wickets, B-F - Best Figures, Eco-Economy)

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 format is pretty straightforward. The eight teams in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will play a total of 28 league stage matches. And the teams which finish in the top four will qualify for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and will make it to the semi-finals. The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final will be played on November 2 and the venue could either be Navi Mumbai or Colombo, depending on whether Pakistan qualify for the summit clash, or not.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2025 01:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).