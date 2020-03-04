Live Cricket Streaming of Hong Kong vs Singapore, T20 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ACC Eastern Region Series HK vs SIN Match

Singapore Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter / @T20WorldCup)

Hong Kong and Singapore will hope to continue its winning run when they face each other in match eight of ACC Eastern Region T20 series. Hong Kong and Singapore are the only two sides to have won all of their matches in the T20 tournament so far. Both sides have played two matches in the ACC Eastern Region T20 tournament and are on four points each but Hong Kong lead the points table while Singapore are ranked third in the team standings. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming, live score updates with ball-by-ball commentary and every other detail for the HK vs SIN T20 encounter, please scroll down for all information. Hong Kong Vs Singapore, Cricket Score 8th T20 Match.

Singapore won their opening match of the tournament against Thailand by 43 runs before thrashing Malaysia by a massive 128 runs. Hong Kong, on the other, have beaten Nepal and Thailand by 43 runs and eight wickets respectively for their two wins. Singapore hit the current highest score of the ACC Eastern Region T20 series when they plundered 239/3 against Malaysia in their previous match. Tim David smashed boundaries for fun in that game for his knock of 92 off just 32 deliveries. Singapore opener Sidhant Singh also scored 77 off 50 deliveries with the help of four maximums and six boundaries in that game.

When to Watch Hong Kong vs Singapore ACC Eastern Region T20 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

The T20 match in ACC Eastern Region T20 series between Hong Kong and Singapore will be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on March 03, 2020 (Wednesday). The HK vs SIN T20 match is scheduled to start at 12:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 01:30 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hong Kong vs Singapore, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Hong Kong vs Singapore match in ACC Eastern Region T20 series will unfortunately not be live telecast in India as there are no official broadcaster available for the tournament in the subcontinent.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hong Kong vs Singapore, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match?

Fans can follow the Hong Kong vs Singapore match on online platforms. The ACC Eastern Region T20 series liv being live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of the Asian Cricket Council. Viewers can also enjoy the live-action of the HK vs SIN match on official FanCode app. Meanwhile, fans can follow LatestLY for the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary details of the HK vs SIN T20 match.

Singapore lead the points table with our points from two games, while Malaysia are second with the same number of points but from a game more. Singapore are third with four off two matches.