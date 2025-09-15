Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Hong Kong China National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: The Sri Lanka National Cricket Team is set to lock horns with the Hong Kong China National Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2025 on Monday, September 15. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is the venue which will host the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China Group B match in the Asia Cup 2025 that starts at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). You can check the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Hong Kong China National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Sri Lanka had a victorious start to their Asia Cup 2025 campaign, beating Bangladesh comfortably by six wickets and they will look to continue their winning start in the tournament. Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, China, Asia Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch SL vs HKC T20I Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?

The Hong Kong China National Cricket Team, in contrast, have suffered defeats in both their matches of the Asia Cup 2025 so far and are already out of contention for a place in the Super 4 round of the continental cricket tournament. Yasim Murtaza and his men thus would look to end their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on a high when they take on Charith Asalanka and co in Dubai. While Sri Lanka are outright favourites to win the SL vs HKC Asia Cup 2025 match, we have had several upsets in the game of cricket in the past few years and a Hong Kong victory cannot be totally ruled out this evening.

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China Asia Cup 2025 Squads:

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando

Hong Kong China National Cricket Team: Zeeshan Ali(wk), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Kalhan Challu, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Shahid Wasif, Nasrulla Rana, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Waheed, Martin Coetzee, Ali Hassan