Sri Lanka take on Hong Kong China in a Group B encounter in the Asia Cup 2025 on Monday, September 15. The Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China match at the Asia Cup 2025 is set to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. In this article, we shall take a look at what the weather in Dubai is going to be like and what can be expected from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch. Charith Asalanka's Sri Lanka got their Asia Cup 2025 campaign up and running with a superb victory over Bangladesh on September 13 and they would now look forward to continuing their winning start in the competition. Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, China, Asia Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch SL vs HKC T20I Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?

Hong Kong China, on the other hand, are out of the reckoning for a spot in the Super 4 round after suffering defeats in both their Asia Cup 2025 matches so far. The Yasim Murtaza-led side were beaten by Afghanistan in their Asia Cup 2025 campaign opener and they fell short against Litton Das-led Bangladesh team in their second match and these two defeats have put them right at the bottom of the Group B points table. They will look to end their campaign on a high with an improved performance against the former Asia Cup winners.

Dubai Weather for Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China Asia Cup 2025

The Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China Asia Cup 2025 match is set to start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the weather can be predicted to be very hot at that time. As seen from the weather report above, the temperature is expected to hover around the 34-degree Celsius mark. However, the weather is expected to be pretty humid, with the humidity percentage being around 54% to 56%. There is absolutely no chance of rain at all during the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China Asia Cup 2025 match. Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: India Retain Top Spot in Group A Following Dominant Seven-Wicket Victory Against Pakistan.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is expected to play the same way as it did in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match, unless a different strip is used. Spinners will find assistance on this track and the key to run-scoring here is to ensure that the strike is rotated consistently, along with hitting the boundaries. The humid weather might make it tough for bowlers to grip the ball, but no dew is expected to play a part in the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China Asia Cup 2025 match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2025 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).