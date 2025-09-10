Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Updated Live: After much uncertainty over the Asia Cup following tensions in the Indian subcontinent, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) finally signaled the go-ahead for the 17th edition of the continental competition, which will be played in a 20-Overs format and hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Asia Cup 2025 will kick off on September 9 and will go on until September 28, with eight nations participating in the tournament. Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About 17th Edition of Continental Competition.
The eight teams will be divided into four groups of four each, with Group A consisting of India, Pakistan, UAE, Oman, and Group B including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. India are defending Asia Cup champions, but won the One-Day edition in 2023, while Sri Lanka are the Asia Cup T20I winners, claiming the trophy in 2022. Asia Cup Winners List: A Look at Teams Who Have Won T20I Editions Ahead of 2025 Marquee Continental Cricket Tournament.
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate
|
Group A
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|No-Result
|NRR
|
Points
|India
|Pakistan
|United Arab Emirates
|Oman
|
Group B
|
Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|No-Result
|NRR
|
Points
|Afghanistan
|1
|1
|0
|4.700
|2
|Sri Lanka
|Bangladesh
|Hong Kong
|1
|0
|1
|-4.700
|0
(Abbreviations: NRR: Net Run Rate)
All matches of the Asia Cup 2025 will be played at two venues — Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium — with matches starting at 8:00 PM and 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), respectively on double-headers.
