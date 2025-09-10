Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Updated Live: After much uncertainty over the Asia Cup following tensions in the Indian subcontinent, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) finally signaled the go-ahead for the 17th edition of the continental competition, which will be played in a 20-Overs format and hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Asia Cup 2025 will kick off on September 9 and will go on until September 28, with eight nations participating in the tournament. After much uncertainty over the Asia Cup following tensions in the Indian subcontinent, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) finally signaled the go-ahead for the 17th edition of the continental competition, which will be played in a 20-Overs format and hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Asia Cup 2025 will kick off on September 9 and will go on until September 28, with eight nations participating in the tournament. Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About 17th Edition of Continental Competition

Asia Cup Winners List: A Look at Teams Who Have Won T20I Editions Ahead of 2025 Marquee Continental Cricket Tournament. The eight teams will be divided into four groups of four each, with Group A consisting of India, Pakistan, UAE, Oman, and Group B including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. India are defending Asia Cup champions, but won the One-Day edition in 2023, while Sri Lanka are the Asia Cup T20I winners, claiming the trophy in 2022.

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate

Group A Team Matches Win Loss No-Result NRR Points India Pakistan United Arab Emirates Oman

Group B Team Matches Win Loss No-Result NRR Points Afghanistan 1 1 0 4.700 2 Sri Lanka Bangladesh Hong Kong 1 0 1 -4.700 0 (Abbreviations: NRR: Net Run Rate)

All matches of the Asia Cup 2025 will be played at two venues — Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium — with matches starting at 8:00 PM and 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), respectively on double-headers.

