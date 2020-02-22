Live Cricket Streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 Day 3 on Hotstar: Check Live Cricket Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of IND vs NZ Match on Star Sports

India vs New Zealand (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The action in India vs New Zealand 1st Test now shifts to day three. New Zealand are in a comfortable position and have secured a first-innings lead of 51 runs thus far. On day three, the Blackcaps will be looking to extend their lead and take it to a three-figure margin. Meanwhile, below you will find all the details of IND vs NZ 1st Test 2020 day three live streaming online. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st Test Match.

New Zealand ended second days play at 216 for five after bundling out India for just 165 runs. Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson picked four wickets each to put Kiwis in a commanding position. Ajinkya Rahane was top-scorer for India as he scored 46 runs.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 3 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

The first India vs New Zealand Test continues on February 23, 2020, Sunday. The IND vs NZ 1st Test match is being played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The action on day two is expected to begin at 03:30 AM as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020: Rishabh Pant’s Run-Out Was a Big Play in Morning, Says Tim Southee.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 3 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can follow India vs New Zealand 1st Test match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for India’s tour to New Zealand 2019-20. Viewers can watch live telecast Day 3 of the 1st Test match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary, while in Hindi commentary the action will be available on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 3 Free Live Streaming Online

Hotstar, the official media streaming site of Star Network, will be live streaming the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match for its fans online in India. JIO subscribers can also follow live action of IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 3 on JIO TV mobile app for free. Meanwhile, for the live ball-by-ball commentary, score updates, live scorecard and latest updates of IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 3, fans can follow the LatestLY’s coverage.

In response, Kane Williamson guided New Zealand to safety as the captain scored 89. He was well supported by Ross Taylor, who scored 44 off 71 balls. BJ Watling and Colin de Grandhomme are the two unbeaten batsmen at the crease.