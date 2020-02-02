Live Cricket Streaming of India vs New Zealand 5th T20I 2020 on DD Sports, Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ on TV and Online

Shreyas Iyer in action (Photo Credits: IANS)

NZ vs IND 5th T20I Live Streaming and Free Telecast Details on DD Sports, Prasar Bharati Sports and DD National: India takes on New Zealand in the fifth and last T20I series. The Men in Blue have already won the series 4-0 and now will be looking to whitewash the Blackcaps. Meanwhile, fans will be keen to catch live streaming of India vs New Zealand 5th T20 online. So, apart from NZ vs IND fifth T20I free live streaming details, fans can find below match time in IST as well. The India vs New Zealand T20 can be watched online and on TV via options like DD Sports, Prasar Bharati Sports, Star Sports and Hotstar which will bring us the free live telecast and live streaming as well. New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score, 5th T20I.

The five-match series has witnessed two back to back Super Overs. In both the matches, third and fourth, New Zealand threw the match away from a winning position. And then, were outplayed in both the Super Overs. With series out of New Zealand’s reach, the home side will be playing for pride now.

It will be interesting to see if India makes some changes to the playing XI or not. Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been sidelined in this series thus far, and it appears today he might get a game. Kane Williamson, on the other hand, is expected to return to New Zealand side. Rohit Sharma vs Tim Southee, Rishabh Pant vs Mitchell Santner and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for.

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I 2020 Schedule (Date, Time and Venue)

The India vs New Zealand 5th T20I takes place on February 02 (Sunday). The IND vs NZ T20 match will begin at 12:30 PM IST, with the toss at 12:00 PM. Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui will be the venue for IND vs NZ fifth T20I 2020.

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I 2020 Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India’s tour of New Zealand 2020. So, India vs New Zealand 5th T20I will be telecast live across Star Sports channels. Fifth IND vs NZ T20I will be telecast live on Star’s regional channels like Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Bangla as well. The NZ vs IND 5th T20I 2020 will be available on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Select 1/HD with English commentary. Fans can tune into Star Sports Hindi 1/HD to watch IND vs NZ T20 match live in Hindi commentary. The India vs New Zealand T20 match will be available on DD Sports as well but only for DD Free Dish and DD’s terrestrial network users. DD National used to provide free live telecast of India matches, but they have stopped doing so now.

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online

As Star Sports network has the telecast rights of India’s tour of New Zealand, the IND vs NZ 5th T20I live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- Hotstar online. For NZ vs IND 5th T20 2020 live streaming online, fans can access Hotstar mobile app or its official website. The IND vs NZ T20 free live streaming will be available for Jio users. Non-Jio users will have to subscribe to Hotstar premium by paying a nominal fee. If you are not able to watch the match live, we at LatestLY we provide the free live score updates of IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2020 in Mount Maunganui.