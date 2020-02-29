Live Cricket Streaming of New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match on Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of NZ W vs BAN W on TV and Online

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Zealand and Bangladesh women’s take on each other in the match 13 of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. Both the teams will be looking for a win to inch closer to semi-final qualifications. This is going to be a Group A clash and India have already sealed one semis place from this group. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and score details for the NZ vs BAN Women’s T20 match, should scroll down for all information. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Time Table & Schedule in IST for Free PDF Download Online.

Bangladesh women are at the bottom of the Group A points table and their chances of making it to semi-finals look very slim. Bangladesh have thus far lost two out of two matches. First, they lost to India by 18 runs and then hosts Australia had an easy outing against them. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Points Table.

New Zealand W vs Bangladesh W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 13 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women match 13 of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. The match is scheduled to start at 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 29, 2020 (Saturday).

New Zealand W vs Bangladesh W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 13 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh encounter in Women’s T2I World Cup will be live telecast on Star Sports, which is the official broadcaster for 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in India. Fans can catch the live action of NZ W vs BAN W match on Star Sports 2 and its HD channels.

New Zealand W vs Bangladesh W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 13 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans of both teams can also watch the New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women match live on online platforms. Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the game for online fans in India. They can also visit the Hotstar’s webpage and watch live stream the NZ W vs BAN W match and all other matches from 2020 T20I World Cup.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are placed third on Group A team standings. A win against Bangladesh will put them in contention for a semis spot. The White Ferns defeated Sri Lanka in their opening match but then lost to India in their last outing.