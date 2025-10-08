Rohit Sharma certainly stole the spotlight with a lean and fit look as he attended the CEAT Cricket Awards 2025 ahead of the IND vs AUS ODI series, in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 8. The former India captain was dressed in a suit and appeared much leaner and fitter at the award ceremony. Fans were incredibly impressed by Rohit Sharma's physical transformation and took to social media to share their reactions to the same. "What a transformation" was among the many comments that surfaced online in reaction to Rohit Sharma's look at the CEAT Cricket Awards 2025. The Hitman, who was honoured with a special memento for leading India to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title earlier this year, was recently replaced by Shubman Gill as Team India's ODI captain. He will look to make a mark with the bat in the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series. CEAT Cricket Awards 2025 Winners List: Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson and Others Who Won Honours at Award Ceremony.

'What a Transformation'

X Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma lost 10 KG in just 1 month. What a transformation 🫡 He was present during the CEAT Awards 2025.#RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/EqrIIR178p — Ronak Hadpawat (@ronakronny711) October 7, 2025

Fan Impressed by Rohit Sharma's Transformation

What a transformation man!😮 Rohit Sharma is serving looks🔥🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/w0sEVGQXx2 — Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) October 7, 2025

Rohit Sharma's Transformation Symbol of His Dedication

Rohit Sharma Transformation is symbol of his dedication,its very hard to loose weight and get into fit form in that age pic.twitter.com/dMkHYyLuf1 — Brad. (@rebelosaur006) October 7, 2025

Another Fan Echoing a Similar Thought

Rohit Sharma 🤎 What a Transformation 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EgWIJJmPU9 — ◔‿◔ (@KhusshRaho) October 7, 2025

'Fit, Fresh and Full of Style'

Rohit Sharma stealing the spotlight at the CEAT Awards — fit, fresh, and full of style! 😎🇮🇳✨#CeatAwards #RohitSharma #India pic.twitter.com/eW8sKGRGpC — Ankit Sharma (@AnkitsharmaINC) October 7, 2025

