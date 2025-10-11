Abhishek Sharma urged fans to stay clear of Rohit Sharma and make way for him as the Indian cricket star left Mumbai's Shivaji Park after training for the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series. The Hitman, as fans refer to him, trained hard with Abhishek Nayar in a bid to prepare for the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series and a sea of fans had gathered outside the venue to catch a glimpse of the two-time ICC title-winning captain. In a video which has gone viral on social media, Abhishek Nayar was seen urging fans to avoid commotion and make way for Rohit Sharma. "Dhakka mat dena please, lagega usko. Hum sab fan hai lekin usko lagna nahi chahiye," he said. (Please don't push him, or else he will get hurt. We are all fans, but he should not get hurt.) Rohit Sharma Shouts at Security for Stopping Young Fan From Coming to Meet Him During Training Ahead of IND vs AUS 2025 ODI Series, Video Goes Viral.

Abhishek Nayar Urges Fans to Make Way for Rohit Sharma

Abhishek Nayar is politely requesting the fans to clear the way so that Rohit Sharma can exit easily.😂👌🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/m43WxySQVr — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) October 10, 2025

