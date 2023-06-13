The Lanka Premier League is here and fans, for the first time would witness an IPL-styled auction for the franchise T20 competition in Sri Lanka. Babar Azam, David Miller, Naseem Shah and Matthew Wade are among the star players who have been selected as part of the pre-selected list by the five different teams. Three-year contracts have been offered to these players by the franchises, who can retain or release them at the end of a season by mutual consent. Also, there would be a player transfer window for the franchise, the details of which are yet to be confirmed. Suresh Raina's Name Figures in Lanka Premier League 2023 Player Auction List.

Sri Lanka Cricket reported that over 500 players registered for the event after the registration portal opened last week. We now know that IPL legend and former India cricketer Suresh Raina is among the players who would go under the hammer. With a base price of $50,000, Raina would be one of the most sought-after players in the player auction. This would be the fourth edition of the tournament, which is set to get underway from July 31 and would go on till August 22.

LPL 2023 Auction Rules

Each of the five franchises in the auction would have US $500,000 to spend at the auction. The franchises had an additional $500,000 for signing players prior to the auction. However, it is to be noted that any money remaining from the pre-auction purse cannot be brought into the auction. In the auction, every team would have the opportunity to sign a maximum of 20-24 players, out of which six would be overseas cricketers. Shammi Silva Re-elected as Sri Lanka Cricket President for Third Consecutive Term.

The players in the auction would be divided into two categories—capped and uncapped players. An accelerated auction would take place after the first 70 names have gone under the hammer. The franchise would have to nominate 15-20 players who had earlier gone unsold. Franchises also have the option of using Right-To-Match (RTM) on their players and the value of that particular player would be deducted from their auction purse.

Pre-Selected Players, Lanka Premier League 2023:

Colombo Strikers: Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana, Naseem Shah, Chamika Karunaratne

Dambulla Aura: Matthew Wade, Kusal Mendis, Lungi Ngidi, Avishka Fernando

Jaffna Kings: David Miller, Thisara Perera, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Maheesh Theekshana

Kandy Falcons: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wanindu Hasaranga, Fakhar Zaman, Angelo Mathews

Galle Gladiators: Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

LPL 2023 Auction Date, Time and Venue

The Lanka Premier League 2023 auction would take place at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The auction will be conducted by Charu Sharma. Asia Cup 2023 Finally Could Take Place As ACC Set to Accept PCB's Hybrid Model, Pakistan Team Also to Travel to India for World Cup.

LPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the tournament, India. The Lanka Premier League 2023 auction, however, would not be available for live telecast . However, fans can surely watch live streaming of this event on Sri Lanka Cricket’s official YouTube channel and Lanka Premier League’s Facebook Page.

