Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 20 (ANI): Shammi Silva has been re-elected uncontested as president of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for his third consecutive term, SLC announced on Saturday.

The decision was declared by the Election Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket.

There is only one change in the post of treasurer, as treasurer Lasantha Wickramasinghe withdrew from contention as he had to fulfill other commitments. Sujeeva Godaliyadda, previously assistant treasurer, will take up the post of treasurer, with the assistant treasurer to be appointed at a later date.

Apart from this change, the committee will be same including vice-presidents Jayantha Dharmadasa and Ravin Wickramaratne, secretary Mohan de Silva, and assistant secretary Chryshantha Kapuwatte, as they secured fresh terms.

After the re-election, Silva addressed the media where he addressed his aim for two years' tenure. He secured that they would work towards getting the hosting rights for future World Cups.

"We want to get back to our missed World Cup opportunity. We missed out on hosting the World Cup alone in 2026, as we didn't have enough grounds [to an international standard, with flood lights]," Silva said as quoted by ESNPcricinfo.

He also emphasized on building new Stadiums where there can be greater space for the crowd.

"We had a proposal to build a new stadium quashed by a few people. Because of that, the country lost out. In time to come, we want Sri Lanka to host more World Cup tournaments. At the same time, if we have more stadiums we can get certain tournaments that are being played in other countries to be played in Sri Lanka."

"We are discussing it with the Sports Ministry and Minister. We have appointed a committee, so we're definitely going to reduce a lot of votes," he said. (ANI)

