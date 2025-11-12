Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd ODI 2025: Having taken a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series, the Pakistan national cricket team will lock horns against the Sri Lanka national cricket team in the PAK vs SL 2nd ODI on November 13. The PAK vs SL 2nd ODI 2025 will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, and begin at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). In this article, we shall take a look at the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka best fantasy playing XI prediction. Babar Azam Catch Video: Watch Star Pakistan Cricket Grab Flying One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Sadeera Samarawickrama During PAK vs SL 1st ODI 2025.

The PAK vs SL 1st ODI 2025 was won by hosts Pakistan, where the homeside, thanks to Salman Ali Agha's 105*, and Haris Rauf's four-wicket haul, managed to edge past Sri Lanka by six runs, where Wanindu Hasaranga's all-round showing went in vain. Hasaranga claimed three wickets and scored a valiant 59 off 52 for his side, which came perilously close to winning.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

Batters: Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Pathaum Nissanka (SL), Charith Asalanka (SL)

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), Salman Ali Agha (PAK), Wahindu Hasaranga (SL)

Bowlers: Haris Rauf (PAK), Asitha Fernando (SL), Naseem Shah (PAK). Pakistan Beat South Africa by 2 Wickets in PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2025; Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Bowlers Star As Green Shirts Go 1–0 Up.

Who Will Win PAK vs SL 1st ODI 2025 Match?

Pakistan managed to hold Sri Lanka down in the first PAK vs SL ODI, and will try to improve from their performance, and not push the match as deep. Sri Lanka did scare Pakistan, but failed to capitalize, something the Lankan Lions will look to avoid. Pakistan might pip Sri Lanka again, given their home advantage.

