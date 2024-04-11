Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals are all set to lock horns against each other in the Indian Premier League 2024. LSG have been in brilliant form in the cash-rich league and have won their last four games. DC on the other hand have been on the losing end in almost every match and are hoping to get back to winning ways. Super Giants have been brilliant as a team so far wherein there batting has been one of the major strengths of their team. On the other hand, the bowling lineup of the Delhi Capitals have been exposed. LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 26 in Lucknow

The injuries to players have been a major concern for the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2024. LSG's main bowlers such as Mohsin Khan, Shivam Mavi and Mayank Yadav have been injured and are ruled out of the tournament. Anrich Nortje, who is among the main bowlers for the Delhi Capitals has struggled to showcase his talent. LSG vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Weather Report

As per Accuweather, the temperature in Lucknow on April 12, 2024, is expected to be between 35 degree celsius to 29 degree celsius during the LSG vs DC IPL 2024 match. There are no chances of rain during the match.

Lucknow Weather during LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Match (Image: Accuweather)

Ekana Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ekana Stadium is expected to be favourable for the bowlers and is known for its slow nature. It is hard for the batsmen to hit shots at the ground. However, with the due coming in the second innings, the conditions may become favourable for batters, though, it is easy to defend targets at the ground.

