The Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals in match number 26 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 12. LSG have been brilliant in the tournament so far and have won four out of five games, on the other DC are searching for winning momentum and have already lost four games out of five. Capitals' bowling has been exposed in the previous three games whereas, Super Giants look clinical in almost every department. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Lucknow Super Giants defeated the Gujarat Titans in the previous match of the cash-rich league by 33 runs and registered their first win over the Shubman Gill-led side in the tournament. The whole batting lineup is performing as a unit, but captain KL Rahul is yet to score runs. On the other hand, the bowling department has been hit by a major jolt with the injuries of Mohsin Khan, Shivam Mavi and Mayank Yadav. However, the spinners have taken the responsibility and have been economical. As far as the pace bowling is concerned, the franchise has the likes of Shamar Joseph in their squad and he is likely to get a chance against DC. PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: Abhishek Sharma Completes Milestone For Sunrisers Hyderabad As Nitish Kumar Reddy Writes Winning Script.

Delhi Capitals on the other hand need to rethink as a side. Nothing seems to be going right for DC in the IPL 2024. The bowlers have been leaking a lot of runs, wherein Anrich Nortje, who is among the main bowlers of the franchise has been taken to the cleaners by the batsmen in the tournament. Kuldeep Yadav's injury and Axar Patel's underperformance is a major reason behind DC's dismal run in the tournament. Captain Rishabh Pant has been among the runs and has scored two half-centuries in the tournament so far. Prithvi Shaw has also looked good with the bat but David Warner's experience is coming of no use for the team.

LSG vs DC Match Number 26 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

KL Rahul Rishabh Pant Marcus Stoinis Prithvi Shaw Naveen-ul-Haq Khaleel Ahmed

LSG vs DC Match Number 26 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

The fans would be very willing to witness the key battle between the captains KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant and also how both teams perform in the spin department.

LSG vs DC Match Number 26 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Match Number 26 will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 12, 2024. The match will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

LSG vs DC Match Number 26 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels to catch the live telecast of the LSG vs DC match 26 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, has the TATA IPL 2024 online streaming rights in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the LSG vs DC IPL 2024 match 26 free live streaming in India.

LSG vs DC Match Number 26 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

