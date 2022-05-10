Lucknow Super Giants take on Gujrat Titans in a clash of heavyweights of the Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Stadium on May 10, 2022 (Tuesday) at 07:30 PM IST. Lucknow currently lead the top of the standings owing to superior net run rate in comparison to Gujrat. Back to back losses in the league have somewhat halted the momentum for Hardik Pandya led GT but they nevertheless remain a quality outfit. What has been interesting this season so far is the dominance of these two new teams. It is all about the right balance in the team in the T20 format and these franchisees must be given credit for their strategy in the auction as they look adept in all three departments. The venue of the game is the MCA Stadium in Pune and the team winning the toss is likely to opt for bowling first. LSG vs GT Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 57.

Quinton De Kock, K L Rahul and Deepak Hooda have done the bulk of the scoring for Lucknow with skipper K L Rahul in particular being in the form of his life. The Indian opener has 451 runs from 11 games so far and is justifying his mammoth 17 crore price tag. Talking about the bowling department, Avesh Khan with 14 wickets to his name remains an excellent option to strike early blows on Gujrat Titans. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Gujrat Titans lost a close battle against Mumbai Indians in the previous game but will not be too concerned considering they are known to win under pressure. One thing the team needs to improve on is not being overly dependent on Hardik Pandya to play the anchor man. Being an attacking batsman, there will be interested when he goes out early and this is where the team has struggled a bit. Rashid Khan is they star man with the bowl for this side and LSG will struggle to put the spinner under some duress.

LSG vs GT Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 57 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the LSG vs GT clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

LSG vs GT Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 57 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the LSG vs GT match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the LSG vs GT match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. It the battle of equals but with momentum in favour of Lucknow, they will likely emerge as the winners.

