Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will face off against each other in match 57 of IPL 2022 with a top spot in the points table up for grabs. The clash will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on May 10, 2022 (Tuesday). Ahead of the encounter in IPL 2022, we bring you the LSG vs GT head to head record, likely playing XIs and other things to know. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Both the teams are the newest addition to the Indian Premier League set-up but have dominated the competition so far. Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are placed one and two in the table so far, separated by run rate and will aim to emerge as the outright leaders after their encounter in Pune.

LSG vs GT Head-to-Head

This will be only the second meeting between the two teams in the Indian Premier League. Gujarat Titans came out on top in the first encounter and lead the head to head record 1-0

LSG vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 57 Key Players

Skipper KL Rahul and Mohsin Khan would hold the keys for Lucknow Super Giants in this clash. For Gujarat Titans, a lot would rest on the performances of Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan.

LSG vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 57 Mini Battles

There can be a few mini battles expected in this clash with one being between KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami. The other duel in this clash that fans would be eager to see would be between Hardik Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi.

LSG vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 57 Venue and Match Timing

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans (LSG vs GT) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on May 10, 2022 (Tuesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

LSG vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 57 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match live on Star Sports channels. The LSG vs GT match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the LSG vs GT live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

LSG vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 57 Likely Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson.

Lucknow Super Giants Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Hoder, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan

