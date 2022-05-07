Kolkata Knight Riders are facing some turbulent time in the Indian Premier League with the team languishing at 8th in the points table. With six defeats in 10 matches, the combination and balance of the team has not exactly clicked. They did manage to break the four-game losing streak by defeating Rajasthan in the previous match which should give them some hope, but they need the team to carry on with the momentum. Opponents Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, are enjoying a fine run and sit comfortably in the second spot. It will take a drastic drop in form for them to not make the play-offs this season and that looks highly unlikely. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK of Making It To Last Four.

KL Rahul has been phenomenal this season for Lucknow with consistent big scores. The LSG skipper comes into the match on the back of a well made 77 and he will be confident of taking on the KKR bowling attack. Deepak Hooda and Quinton de Kock are other integral members of the playing eleven that have clicked so far. Mohsin Khan’s 4 wickets in the match against Delhi was one of the best performances of the campaign and hopes are high from the pacer.

KKR’s poor performances this season has a lot to do with the failure of their talisman Nitish Rana. The left handed batsman played out a patient unbeaten 48 against Rajasthan, in what was a welcome break. With all-rounders like Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder in the team, the team has the right balance which is paying rich dividends. LSG vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 53.

