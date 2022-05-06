Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 53 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The LSG vs KKR clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on May 7, 2022 (Saturday) at 07:30 pm as the teams aim to keep pace for the play-off qualification. Meanwhile, fans searching for LSG vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction for the IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK of Making It To Last Four.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) impressively swept last three matches in their favour and retained their position on number two on the IPL 2022 points table. The new-entrants have unfolded as a distinguished side in IPL 2022 with overall seven wins out of ten matches they played till now. In contrast, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fall behind on number eight of points table with just four wins out of ten so far. KKR, however triumphed over Rajasthan Royals in their previous match on Monday and won by 7 wickets.

LSG vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Quinton de Kock (LSG), KL Rahul (LSG) can be taken as our wicket-keepers. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

LSG vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Nitish Rana (KKR), Marcus Stoinis (LSG) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

LSG vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Sunil Narine (KKR), Krunal Pandya (LSG), Andre Russell (KKR) can be our all-rounder.

LSG vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Umesh Yadav (KKR), Ravi Bishnoi (LSG), Mohsin Khan (LSG) could form the bowling attack.

LSG vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (LSG), KL Rahul (LSG), Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Nitish Rana (KKR), Marcus Stoinis (LSG), Sunil Narine (KKR), Krunal Pandya (LSG), Andre Russell (KKR), Umesh Yadav (KKR), Ravi Bishnoi (LSG), Mohsin Khan (LSG).

Andre Russell (KKR) could be named as the captain of your LSG vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as KL Rahul (LSG) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

