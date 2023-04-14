In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match number 21, Lucknow Super Giants take on Punjab Kings at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. LSG have been in good form thus far and have picked three wins out of four matches. PBKS, on the other hand, have won two and lost as many. Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for LSG vs PBKS Dream11 prediction fantasy team below. LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 21 in Lucknow.

Both the sides come into this contest with contrasting last matches. While LSG defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-scoring thriller, PBKS lost to defending champions Gujarat Titans. Both sides will be keen to collect two valuable points. With Lucknow playing at home, they start as favourites.

LSG vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Nicholas Pooran (LSG) can be our pick as a wicket-keeper for LSG vs PBKS fantasy team.

LSG vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- In batting, Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (LSG), Ayush Badoni (LSG), Shahrukh Khan (PBKS) can be picked as batsmen in your LSG vs PBKS Dream11 team. LSG vs PBKS, Lucknow Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Clash at Ekana Stadium.

LSG vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - For the LSG vs PBKS match, we will go with three all-rounders. Sam Curran (PBKS), Marcus Stoinis (LSG) and Krunal Pandya (LSG) can be part of your Dream11 fantasy team.

LSG vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Kagiso Rabada (PBKS), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Mark Wood (LSG) can be the bowlers in your LSG vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team.

LSG vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (LSG), Ayush Badoni (LSG), Shahrukh Khan (PBKS), Nicholas Pooran (LSG), Sam Curran (PBKS), Marcus Stoinis (LSG), Krunal Pandya (LSG), Kagiso Rabada (PBKS), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Mark Wood (LSG).

Sam Curran (PBKS) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team LSG vs PBKS whereas Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) could be selected as the vice-captain.

