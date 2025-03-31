Lucknow Super Giants will host Punjab Kings in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The thrilling encounter between Lucknow and Punjab will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 1. The Lucknow vs Punjab IPL 2025 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Shreyas Iyer will captain Punjab Kings, whereas Lucknow Super Giants will be led by Rishabh Pant. There are no injury concerns for either team. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 13.

Lucknow Super Giants are coming into this contest after a five-wicket thrashing win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Earlier, the Rishabh Pant-led side suffered a heartbreaking defeat by one run. Lucknow will be hosting its first home game of the IPL 2025 season. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have played only one game till now. The Shreyas Iyer-led side defeated the Gujarat Titans by 11 runs. Both teams will be high on confidence when they face each other in Lucknow.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran (LSG), Rishabh Pant (LSG)

Batters: Mitchell Marsh (LSG), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Shashank Singh (PBKS), Priyansh Arya (PBKS)

All-Rounders: Marco Jansen (PBKS), Marcus Stoinis (LSG)

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Shardul Thakur (LSG), Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shreyas Iyer (C), Nicholas Pooran (VC). Panelist on Sports Tak Show Breaks TV in Anger at Rishabh Pant's Performance in IPL 2025, Video Goes Viral.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Nicholas Pooran (LSG), Rishabh Pant (LSG), Mitchell Marsh (LSG), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Shashank Singh (PBKS), Priyansh Arya (PBKS), Marco Jansen (PBKS), Marcus Stoinis (LSG), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Shardul Thakur (LSG), Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)

