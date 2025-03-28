Led by Rishabh Pant, Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a stunning win over in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 last evening at Hyderabad, chasing down 191 runs with four-odd overs to spare. However, a panelist on Sports Tak, despite Pant's leadership skills and the franchise winning by five wickets, lashed out at the LSG captain for his poor showing with the bat. This was Pant's second consecutive failure in as many IPL 2025 matches, where the journalist raised concerns over the wicketkeeper, and ended up breaking a television set during post SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match analysis on ST's YouTube channel. The panelist could also be seen throwing paper and disrupting the table in front, which had helmets placed. Check out the viral video below. Lucknow Super Giants Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by Five Wickets in IPL 2025: Shardul Thakur, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh Guide LSG to Their First Victory of Season 18.

Angry Panelist Breaks TV

This man angery at Rishab pant and broke the TV at sports tak 😭😭😭 waa bhai pic.twitter.com/o0EVuDgSvO — Yash (@Staid_99) March 27, 2025

