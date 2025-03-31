Lucknow Super Giants are set to lock horns with Punjab Kings in what is expected to be a blockbuster of an encounter in IPL 2025 on April 1. Both teams are in form with wins under their belt. Punjab Kings, led by the IPL 2024-winning captain Shreyas Iyer showed that they are not to be taken lightly this season when they pulled off a terrific win over Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans in their first match of the season. The Shreyas Iyer-Ricky Ponting combination has been a success in the past in the IPL and the two will look to recreate that same magic for the Punjab Kings, a franchise which has never won the IPL and has not made it to the IPL playoffs since 2014. Panelist on Sports Tak Show Breaks TV in Anger at Rishabh Pant's Performance in IPL 2025, Video Goes Viral.

Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants got off to a rocky start in IPL 2025. Ashutosh Sharma's heroics with the bat in hand denied Lucknow Super Giants a victory in their opening match against Delhi Capitals but Rishabh Pant and co made a massive statement by beating last year's finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad in their own den in their previous encounter. They will look to make the most of their home conditions and continue that winning run. 'Aap Apna Sarpanch Rakhiye Hum Humara Rakh Lete Hai' Shreyas Iyer-Led Punjab Kings Called Out For 'Disrespecting' India Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh.

LSG vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants have dominated Punjab Kings when it comes to head-to-head record in the IPL. The two teams have played four matches in the IPL so far out of which Lucknow Super Giants have won three times while Punjab Kings have had just one victory.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Key Players

Shreyas Iyer Nicholas Pooran Shashank Singh Mitchell Marsh Rishabh Pant Arshdeep Singh

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Key Battles

The LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match offers fans the opportunity to witness some key player battles. Shreyas Iyer showed great form in PBKS' opening match where he slammed an unbeaten 97 and how he performs against Ravi Bishnoi and also M Siddharth (subject to selection) can have an impact on the outcome of this match. Also, how Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh fare against Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh and Vyshak Vijaykumar will be pretty interesting to watch. Sanjiv Goenka Hugs Rishabh Pant After Lucknow Super Giants Register Emphatic Five-Wicket Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match will be played on Tuesday, April 1. The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host the LSG vs PBKS match and it will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the LSG vs PBKS live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription for the same. Shashank Singh Opens Up on Decision Not To Give Strike to Shreyas Iyer With Punjab Kings Captain on 97* During GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Clash.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Impact Players

Lucknow Super Giants are likely to introduce Mitchell Marsh as an 'Impact Player' if they are to chase against Punjab Kings and M Siddharth in case of defending a total. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are likely to have Priyansh Arya and Vyshak Vijaykumar as the 'Impact Player' options. Given the spin-friendly conditions in Lucknow, Punjab Kings might also bring in Harpreet Brar if needed in case of defending a score.

