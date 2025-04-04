Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Mumbai Indians opened their account in this season’s Indian Premier League with a much needed win over Kolkata at home in their last game. Next up for the record champions is a tie against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Mumbai have had a disappointing run under captain Hardik Pandya last term and the team can ill afford to lose momentum early on again. They have to work on their consistency and hence their next assignment is a crucial one. Opponents Lucknow are heading into the game on the back of a defeat suffered at the hands of Punjab which has dampened the mood of the squad. They will be keen to make their home game count here. LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 16.

Lucknow have been greeted with some positive news ahead of the game with Indian pacer Akash Deep fit and ready to be part of the playing eleven. He is likely to partner Shardul Thakur in the pace attack and the duo could be a good wicket taking option for the home team. In terms of batting, skipper Rishabh Pant is struggling with the bat and an enormous price tag is further creating pressure. Nicholas Pooran has been consistent in the top order but needs helping hands.

Ashwani Kumar was the standout performer for Mumbai in the last game as he picked up four wickets to wreck havoc on the Kolkata top order. He along with Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult will be difficult to get away for Lucknow. Rohit Sharma is yet to survive the powerplay in the IPL and Mumbai need him to fire up top.

When is LSG vs MI IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Lucknow Super Giants clash against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 on Friday, April 4. The LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Uttar Pradesh, and starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Akash Deep Joins Lucknow Super Giants For IPL 2025; Mitchell Marsh, David Miller Welcome Indian Pacer With Warm Hug (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of LSG vs MI Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of LSG vs MI Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Expect a quality game of cricket with Mumbai claiming a narrow victory here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2025 10:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).