Lungi Ngidi vs Ben Stokes and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for During South Africa vs England 2nd T20I 2020 in Durban

Ben Stokes & Lungi Ngidi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

South Africa will square off against England in the 2nd T20I match of the three-matches series. The game will be held on February 14, 2020, at Kingsmead in Durban. Proteas leads the series by 1-0 as they defeated the visitor in the opening game. The last game of this series was no less than a thriller, where fans were on the edge of their seat till the last moment. Meanwhile, in the below article, we will help you with exciting mini battles like Lungi Ngidi vs Ben Stokes and others which you will definitely be interested to watch out for in SA vs ENG 2nd T20I, 2020. South Africa Vs England, Cricket Score 2nd T20I Match.

In the 1st T20I match of the on-going tournament, England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first. They did well in the death overs to allow the home team to post a total of 177/8 in 20 overs. In reply, England lost Jos Buttler early, as he fell prey to Dale Steyn. England skipper Eoin Morgan and Jason Roy gave a good base to their team where former made 52 runs from 34 balls while the latter scored 70 runs off 38 balls. Unfortunately, it all went in vain, as English batsmen in the end just threw away their wickets. With seven runs needed from the last over, England lost Tom Curran. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid in the final six deliveries, thereby facing a defeat by one run. Now let us have a look at the mini-battles to watch out for in the upcoming game. South Africa vs England Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for SA vs ENG 2nd T20I 2020.

Lungi Ngidi vs Ben Stokes

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi was adjudged Man of the Match in the previous game for his figures of 3/30 in 4 overs. This included the brilliant last over where he managed to defend seven runs and took important wicket of Tom Curran and Moeen Ali. Ngidi also created a tough situation from Ben Stokes as he became his first victim. Stokes will indeed eye the revenge in the upcoming game, therefore it will be interesting to see Ngidi vs Stokes battle in SA vs ENG 2nd T20I, 2020.

Quinton de Kock vs Moeen Ali

South African skipper Quinton de Kock played a quick knock of 31 runs from 15 balls in the last game, however, he wasn't able to convert it into a big score. This was due to some smart bowling by experienced England team all-rounder Moeen Ali. It will be interesting to see how Quinton de Kock faces the spin attack of Moeen Ali who is well supported by Adil Rashid. Moeen Ali had the figures of 1/22 in 4 overs.

Dale Steyn vs Jos Buttler

South African team experienced fast bowler Dale Steyn got a place in T20I squad after almost a year time. He last played in March, 2019 prior to playing 1st T20I against England. He took the wicket of Jos Buttler in his comeback match. It must also be noted that Buttler smashed Steyn for two boundaries in his first over. However, the speedster had a better of Buttler in his very next over as he dismissed him when he had made 15 runs from 10 balls. It will be interesting to see how Buttler faces Steyn in the upcoming match.

South Africa will look forward to sealing the series by winning the upcoming game against England. The recently-concluded ODI series also ended by 1-1 draw, therefore the home team will eye victory in SA vs ENG 2nd T20I 2020, while visitor will leave no stone unturned to stay alive in the on-going tournament.