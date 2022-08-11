The Maharaja Trophy KCSA League 2022 is a domestic cricket T20 tournament, which is organized by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and will be held in Mysore and Bengaluru in Karnataka from August 7 to 26, 2022. A total of 34 matches are going to be played in the tournament of which 18 will be held in Mysore while the remaining 16 games take place in Bengaluru. The games will be streamed on Star Sports and FanCode. Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 League 2022 Points Table Updated.

After a two-year halt due to Covid-19, the KSCA has come up with the Maharaja Trophy T20 tournament, which is the new avatar of the Karnataka Premier League. Same as the KPL, six teams will be participating in the T20 tournament which are, Bengaluru Blasters, Gulbarga Mystics, Hubli Tigers, Mangalore United, Mysore Warriors, and Shivmogga Strikers.

As these six teams battle out for glory, we will be seeing some Indian internationals in action as well. The likes of Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, and Abhimanyu Mithun will feature in the upcoming T20 tournament. Due to the match-fixing controversies, the KSCA are going ahead with a new model and they will have team sponsors instead of owners, trying to replicate the Australian Big Bash.

When is Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 League 2022? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 League 2022 will be held from August 07, 2022 to August 26, 2022. The games will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and Narasimharaja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore. The games have start times of 03:00 pm IST and O7:00 pm IST.

Where to Watch Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 League 2022 on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcaster of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 League 2022 in India. So fans can tune into the Star Sports channels to watch the telecast of the T20 League on TV.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 League 2022?

FanCode have obtained the digital rights for the T20 League in India. So fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 League 2022 live streaming on online platforms.

This is the inaugural edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 League and the teams will be aiming to emerge as the first champions.

