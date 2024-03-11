The IPL 2024 season is set to be back with some exciting and breathtaking action alongside the fan-favourite cricketing stars from March 22. At the popular M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their first home match on March 25 against Punjab Kings. M Chinnaswamy Stadium recently hosted the entire first leg of the WPL 2024. The home team Royal Challengers Bangalore Women received a good amount of support from the fans with the crowd cheering for them whenever they featured in the stadium. The pitches were high scoring giving the fans a fair bit of cricketing action to enjoy. As fans anticipate the return of the likes of Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, reports have suggested that IPL games might be moved out of Bengaluru due to a water crisis in the city. RCB-W WPL 2024 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Here's How Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Can Finish in Top Three on Points Table.

According to a report on InsideSports, Karnataka capital Bengaluru is currently grappling with a water crisis. And there is no doubt that this could affect the upcoming IPL 2024 matches at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. A large amount of water is needed to maintain the pitch as well as the ground conditions and this leaves the KSCA in a dilemma gear itself up for hosting three matches in two weeks with the entire summer still to hit them.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association has called for a meeting to discuss the water crisis in the city. Speaking to InsideSport, a KSCA member said that any decision on the issue would be taken after the meeting of the KSCA. The source adds that the board will issue a statement after the meeting. “There will be a meeting conducted on this issue. Until then, no statement can be given regarding that matter,” the KSCA source told InsideSport, declining to comment further on the issue. ‘You are a Star’ Suryakumar Yadav Encourages Richa Gosh Following Recent Heartbreaking Defeat Against Delhi Capitals (Watch Reel).

The capital of Karnataka is reeling in water crisis owing to poor rainfall. The demand for water tankers across the city has increased multifold over the last few weeks. As per reports, the charge of a water tanker used to be Rs 700-800 while it now risen to Rs 1500-1800. Despite the BWSSB assuring that there is enough supply to meet demand for the next five months, panic has gripped the people of the city.

