The brand new Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 League is underway as the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) have launched the shortest format cricket tournament for the first time this year. The T20 Franchise League has been started from August 7 and will end on August 22. The Karnataka Board have named this cricket tournament after honourable late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar who was the Maharaja of Mysore and president of KSCA. In the last week of July, the trophy of logo of the KSCA T20 League were unveiled at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings: Shreyas Iyer Reaches 19th Spot; Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi Make Advances
|Teams
|No. of Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NRR
|Points
|Mangalore United
|2
|2
|0
|+1.098
|4
|Mysore Warriors
|2
|1
|1
|+2.248
|2
|Bengaluru Blasters
|2
|1
|1
|+0.909
|2
|Hubli Tigers
|2
|1
|1
|-0.081
|2
|Gulbarga Mystics
|2
|1
|-1.134
|2
|Shivamogga Strikers
|2
|0
|2
|-2.261
|0
