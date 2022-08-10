The brand new Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 League is underway as the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) have launched the shortest format cricket tournament for the first time this year. The T20 Franchise League has been started from August 7 and will end on August 22. The Karnataka Board have named this cricket tournament after honourable late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar who was the Maharaja of Mysore and president of KSCA. In the last week of July, the trophy of logo of the KSCA T20 League were unveiled at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings: Shreyas Iyer Reaches 19th Spot; Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi Make Advances

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 League 2022 Points Table:

Teams No. of Matches Won Lost NRR Points Mangalore United 2 2 0 +1.098 4 Mysore Warriors 2 1 1 +2.248 2 Bengaluru Blasters 2 1 1 +0.909 2 Hubli Tigers 2 1 1 -0.081 2 Gulbarga Mystics 2 1 -1.134 2 Shivamogga Strikers 2 0 2 -2.261 0

The inaugural edition of the Karnataka States Cricket Association T20 League has welcomed six teams. Top cities of the state such as Bangalore, Mysore, Hubli, Shivamogga, Mangalore and Raichur will be fighting with each other for the silver crown. Chinnaswamy Stadium and Narasimharaja Wadiyar Ground will host the matches of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 League. Top players like Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Shreyas Gopal and many others will feature in this franchise crime tournament.