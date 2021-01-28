Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details: Maratha Arabians will lock horns with Northern Warriors in the opening clash of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. The encounter takes place on January 28 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Shoaib Malik-led Maratha Arabians are the defending champions of the tournament and would like to start the new season on a winning note. On the other hand, Northern Warriors finished at sixth position last season and are aiming to redeem themselves this time around. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast, time and other details of MA vs NW match. Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Schedule, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast, Teams, Groups and Everything You Need to Know.

Runs are expected to galore in the game as both teams are studded with swashbuckling batsmen. While Arabians have the services of Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain and Shoaib Malik, Northern Warriors’ line-up is graced by Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell. While the competition seems neck to neck among the batsmen, Warriors seem to have an edge in the bowling department. Veteran T20 stars like Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell and Rayad Emrit will pile their trade for the Warriors. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Match Schedule (Date, Time in IST and Venue)

Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors will begin at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). MA vs NW will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Live Telecast in India

Fans can catch the live action of Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors match in Abu Dhabi T10 league 2021 on Sony Pictures Networks India channels. Sony Pictures Network (SPN) is the official broadcaster of Abu Dhabi T10 League in India and will be live telecasting the matches. Viewers can tune into Sony Six and Sony Ten 3 channels to catch the MA vs NW game live on television.

Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

SonyLiv, the official online media streaming outlet of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors encounter online for its fans in India. Fans can either download the app or log in to sonyliv.com to enjoy MA vs NW live action.

Squads:

Northern Warriors: Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Waheed Ahmed, Ansh Tandon, Rayad Emrit, Fabian Allen, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Wahab Riaz, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Sujeet Parbatani, Nuwan Pradeep, Aamer Yamin, Rovman Powell, Kjorn Ottley, Maheesh Theekshana, Waseem Muhammad

Maratha Arabians: Laurie Evans, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik(c), Alishan Sharafu, Javed Ahmadi, Abdul Shakoor(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Muktar Ali, Pravin Tambe, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sompal Kami, Ishan Malhotra, Amjad Gul Khan, Maroof Merchant, Syed Haider Shah, Sohag Gazi, Taskin Ahmed, Ravinderpal Singh

