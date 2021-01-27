Fans must brace themselves for blockbuster cricket action as the Abu Dhabi T10 League is set to get underway on Thursday (January 28). This is the fourth season of the T10 tournament which promises a great tussle between the bat and ball. As many as 29 games will be played in the league from January 28 to February 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. As the tournament's name suggests, the matches will be a 10-over per side affair with time duration of 90 minutes. Each bowler gets only two overs a game and Powerplay lasts three overs with a maximum of 2 players allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: T10 Perfect Format to Bring New Audiences to Cricket, Says Shoaib Malik.

A total of eight teams are taking part in the gala tournament which will be played in a round-robin format followed by semi-finals and the final. Just like the last season, the eight participating teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each. Notably, the slam-bang league is the only 10-over cricket tournament sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and licensed by the Emirates Cricket Board. Meanwhile, we bring you Abu Dhabi T10 League's live streaming details, venues, squads and everything you need to know.

Abu Dhabi T10 2021 Dates and Venues

The 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 is scheduled to be played from January 28 to February 6. Eight teams will lock horns across 29 games including semi-finals and the final at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Live Streaming Details

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 in India, and the competition will be live telecasted on Sony Six and Sony Ten 3. Sony Liv, the official streaming partner of Sony Pictures Network, will live stream the tournament.

Abu Dhabi T10 2021 Format

As mentioned above, the tournament takes place in a round robin format. All eight teams will play three matches in the league phase before moving into the Super League. A total of 12 matches in the group stage, followed by 12 more in the Super League, will determine the four teams in the playoff stage. The top-two ranked teams will lock horns in the Qualifier 1 for a berth in the finals whereas the third and fourth-placed team will meet in the Eliminator. The loser of Qualifier 1 and winner of Eliminator will contest in Qualifier 2 to get the other spot in the final.

Abu Dhabi T10 2021 Teams and Groups

The eight participating teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each. Group A consists of Maratha Arabians, Bangla Tigers, Delhi Bulls, and Northern Warriors. On the other hand, Deccan Gladiators, Qalandars, Team Abu Dhabi and Pune Devils and slotted in Group B.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Squads

Bangla Tigers: Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Johnson Charles, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Andre Fletcher, Mahedi Hasan, Adam Hose, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Irfan, Karim Janat, Aryan Lakra, Tom Moores, Chirag Suri, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb ur Rahman, David Wiese

Deccan Gladiators: Imtiaz Ahmed, Prashant Gupta, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Ingram, Azam Khan, Zahoor Khan, Lahiru Kumara, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ravi Rampaul, Mohammad Shahzad, Hamdan Tahir, Imran Tahir, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Aaron Summers

Delhi Bulls: Sheraz Ahmad, Dwayne Bravo, Amad Butt, Dushmantha Chameera, Kashif Daud, Fidel Edwards, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ali Khan, Evin Lewis, Adam Lyth, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Waqar Salamkheil, Dasun Shanaka, Nyeem Young

Maratha Arabians: Taskin Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Laurie Evans, Amjad Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Sompal Kami, Shoaib Malik, Ishan Malhorta, Maroof Merchant, Syed Shah, Abdul Shakoor, Pravin Tambe

Qalandars: Shahid Afridi, Fayyaz Ahmed, Sultan Ahmad, Sohail Akhtar, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Khurshid Anwar, Tom Banton, Ben Dunk, Chris Jordan, Maaz Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Samit Patel, Phil Salt, Sohail Tanvir

Team Abu Dhabi: Ben Cox, Avishka Fernando, Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Leonardo Julien, Kushal Malla, Chris Morris, Obed McCoy, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hayden Walsh Jnr, Luke Wright, Najibullah Zadran

Northern Warriors: Fabian Allen, Rayad Emrit, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Nuwan Pradeep, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Lendl Simmons, Ansh Tandon, Maheesh Theekshana, Amir Yamin

Pune Devils: Waheed Ahmad, Mohammad Amir, Vriitya Aravind, Sam Billings, Mohammad Boota, Nasir Hossain, Chamara Kapugedera, Karan KC, Asif Khan, Dinesh Kumar, Kennar Lewis, Ajantha Mendis, Thisara Perera, Darwish Rasooli, Devon Thomas, Hardus Viljoen

