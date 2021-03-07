Martin Guptill scored a fiery half-century in the fifth and deciding T20I against Australia as New Zealand clinched the series 3-2. Chasing 143 at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington, the Kiwi dasher went after the bowlers from the outset and scored runs all over the park. Be it pacers or spinners, the right-handed batsman spared none and scored 71 off mere 56 deliveries. Riding on his efforts, the Blackcaps won the game by seven wickets with more than four overs to spare. While Guptill played several spectacular shots during his stay at the crease, his gigantic six off Adam Zampa was truly stunning. Aaron Finch Unleashes Stunning Switch Hit to Complete Half-Century.

The incident took place during the eighth over of New Zealand’s innings. Aussie skipper Aaron Finch handed the ball to Adam Zampa in search of the first wicket. However, the move completely backfired as Guptill unleashed a monstrous hit in the second ball of the over. The New Zealand opener went down on one knee and smoked the ball to the deep square leg for six. The dasher’s mighty hit travelled 91 meters as the ball hit the top of the roof. Have a look! RCB Fans Elated As Glenn Maxwell Scores Quick-Fire Half-Century.

Watch Video:

Guptill further smashed two more sixes, and a four in that over and also went to his half-century. The 31-year-old eventually fell prey to pacer Riley Meredith, but mere formalities were left by the time of his dismissal. Meanwhile, New Zealand would have gained a lot of confidence with the series triumph. On the other hand, Australia must aim to fill the loopholes in their side with the ICC T20 World T20 2021 months away.

