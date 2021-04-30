Chennai Super Kings will look to extend their five-match winning run when they play the defending champions Mumbai Indians in match 27 of IPL 2021. CSK are on top of the IPL 2021 points table with five wins from six matches while Mumbai Indians are at fourth, having won and lost three each from their opening six games. Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (MI vs CSK) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 1 (Saturday). Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy Fans looking for all tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy XI for the MI vs CSK match should scroll down for all details. MI vs CSK Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 27.

Both teams started the season with a defeat. Mumbai Indians were beaten by Royal Challengers Bangalore while CSK lost to Delhi Capitals in their season opener. But MS Dhoni’s side responded in style with five consecutive wins, which include victories over RCB and Punjab Kings both of whom beat the titleholders. Mumbai Indians have also lost to Delhi Capitals and have beaten KKR, SRH and Rajasthan Royals. Harbhajan Singh Gives Rohit Sharma a New Nickname, Wishes Hitman on His 34th Birthday.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – We will pick Quinton de Kock (MI) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Faf du Plessis (CSK), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) will be selected as the batsmen.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Kieron Pollard (MI), Sam Curran (CSK) and Moeen Ali (CSK) should be picked as the all-rounders.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Deepak Chahar (CSK), Rahul Chahar (MI) and Jasprit Bumrah (MI) will be picked as the bowlers.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: – Quinton de Kock (MI), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Kieron Pollard (MI), Sam Curran (CSK), Moeen Ali (CSK), Deepak Chahar (CSK), Rahul Chahar (MI) and Jasprit Bumrah (MI).

We will pick Moeen Ali (CSK) as the captain for this Dream11 fantasy team while Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah (MI) can be made the vice-captain for the MI vs CSK match in IPL 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2021 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).