Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in match 27 of IPL 2021. Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match in Indian Premier League season 14 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 1 (Saturday). MS Dhoni-led CSK will want to extend their five-match winning run while Mumbai Indians will themselves hope to embark on a winning run. The defending and five-time IPL champions are fourth in the points table with three wins and defeats each from six matches. CSK lead the table with five wins from six. Ahead of the MI vs CSK match, take a look at the head-to-head (H2H) record of both teams, likely playing XIs and everything you need to know about the clash. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated: DC Advance to 2nd Position with Seven-Wicket Triumph over KKR.

MI vs CSK Head-to-head

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other 30 times in IPL history and MI lead the h2h records with 18 wins while CSK have won 12 games. Mumbai Indians have also won four of the last five meetings between these sides.

MI vs CSK IPL 2021 Match 27, Key Players

Jasprit Bumrah and Quinton de Kock will be the key players for Mumbai Indians while Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali will be the key players for Chennai Super Kings.

MI vs CSK IPL 2021 Match 27, Mini Battles

Jasprit Bumrah vs Moeen Ali will be the mini-battle to watch out for in this game. Ravindra Jadeja vs Kieron Pollard could be another interesting battle to keep your eyes on.

MI vs CSK IPL 2021 Match 27 Venue and Match Timing

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (MI vs CSK) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

MI vs CSK IPL 2021 Match 27 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match live on Star Sports channels. The MI vs CSK match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the MI vs CSK live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

MI vs CSK IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

MI Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

CSK Predicted Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2021 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).