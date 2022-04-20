Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 33 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The MI vs CSK clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on April 21, 2022 (Wednesday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

The two most prominent and successful franchises of IPL, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, have thus far failed to make the mark in IPL 2022 while we are almost halfway through the season. Mumbai Indians, from being the record IPL winners to being last on the IPL 2022 points table as of now, have been the least pleasant to watch. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings could only topple the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their second last game out of six matches they played in IPL 2022 and are on the number nine of the points table with only two points. Both the teams, MI and CSK have scanty chances of making it to the IPL 2022 play-offs from here. The two bottom-placed teams will have to make sure to win with a good margin to keep their chances alive in the tournament.

MI vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Ishan Kishan (MI) could be taken as our wicket-keeper. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

MI vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – Robin Uthappa (CSK), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Shivam Dube (CSK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Dewald Brevis (MI) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

MI vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Moeen Ali (CSK) can be taken as all-rounders.

MI vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Dwayne Bravo (CSK), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Maheesh Theekshana (CSK) could be our bowlers.

MI vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ishan Kishan (MI), Robin Uthappa (CSK), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Shivam Dube (CSK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Dewald Brevis (MI), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Moeen Ali (CSK),Dwayne Bravo (CSK), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Maheesh Theekshana (CSK).

Dwayne Bravo (CSK) could be named as the captain of your MI vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Moeen Ali (CSK) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

