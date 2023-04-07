One week has passed since the inception of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Many teams have already made their marks on the points table. Now, it is time for the biggest showdown, i.e. “the El Clasico of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK)”. It is a battle between two of the most successful teams in the IPL history with MI establishing themselves as the most successful team after having bagged five IPL trophies. While CSK, on the other hand, is the second most successful team after winning the coveted trophy four times. IPL 2023: Sanju Samson Becomes First Rajasthan Royals Captain to Complete 1000 Runs in Indian Premier League.

Coming to the match preview between MI and CSK, Mumbai face Chennai in the twelfth game of the IPL 2023 at their home ground, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, in Mumbai on April 8, 2023, Saturday. For Mumbai, this is a great chance to bounce back after having suffered a heavy defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their opening game. In their opening match, batting first, Mumbai could only manage 171 with their batters failing to come good with the bat. Only young batsman, Tilak Varma (84 runs from 46 balls) shined for his side, other than him, no other batters scored big runs.

Defending 172, Mumbai Indians bowlers leaked too many runs as RCB’s batters, Virat Kohli (82 runs from 49 balls) and Faf Du Plessis (73 runs from 43 balls) made the chase easier and ultimately helping the side register an 8-wicket victory. For Mumbai, only Arshad Khan (1 wicket) and Cameron Green (1 wicket) managed to pick up wickets but they were not enough to help the Rohit Sharma-led unit win the match. The lack of contribution from other bowlers proved how much Mumbai Indians were missing a quality pacer, who could pick up wickets, especially in the absence of injured speedster, Jasprit Bumrah, who won many games for Mumbai in the past. The five-time IPL winners also need to fire with the bat if they are to reach the playoffs of the cash-rich league.

For Chennai, their IPL campaign is nicely poised after having lost one and won one game out of the two games that they played with the recent win coming during their home game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Mahendra Singh Dhoni or MS Dhoni-led unit defeated LSG in their second game by 12 runs. That match saw their top order batters – Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Devon Conway (47) – producing fiery knocks that helped the side reach a gigantic total of 217. Defending 218, their bowlers, especially spinner Mooen Ali (4 wickets), ripped apart the Lucknow batting line-up to ensure a 12-run victory. Shardul Thakur Opens Up On His Knock Against RCB in IPL 2023, KKR All-Rounder Says 'Even I Don’t Know Where It Came From'.

Come match number 12, we are going to see one of the most exciting shows of all-time. Both the teams have produced strong performances consistently in the IPL. After April 8, the two units are going to meet each other again on May 6, 2023 in a reverse fixture. Nevertheless, due to the depth of CSK’s batting line-up and presence of versatile all-rounders, their team has a slight edge over Mumbai. But having proved themselves as the most successful team in IPL, it will be foolish to ignore the five-time winners so early.

MI vs CSK Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Mumbai and Chennai have played against each other 36 times with Mumbai coming out as winners 21 times while Chennai prevailed as winners on 15 occasions.

MI vs CSK Match Number 12 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

Devon Conway (CSK)

Ben Stokes (CSK)

Tim David (MI)

Tilak Varma (MI)

Jofra Archer (MI)

MI vs CSK Match Number 12 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Match Number 12 will be played at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium, in Mumbai on April 08 (Saturday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. Shah Rukh Khan Teaches Virat Kohli 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Hook Step After KKR Wins Against RCB During IPL 2023 Match in Kolkata (Watch Viral Video).

MI vs CSK Match Number 12 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the MI vs CSK Match Number 12 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the MI vs CSK Match Number 12 in India.

MI vs CSK Match Number 12 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), I Kishan (wk), Suryakumar, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, P Chawla, Jofra Archer

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, A. Rayudu, R Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar

