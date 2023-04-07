The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season to going to witness another riveting contest when Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the twelfth game of the competition. The match is slated to take place on April 8, 2023, Saturday, at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai. The match starts at 7.30 PM (Indian Standard Time) IST and the toss is at 7 PM. Over the past few years, we have seen Mumbai opening their IPL campaign with losses in the early stage of the tournament. A similar thing happened for Mumbai in this year’s IPL as well when they lost their opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Batting first, Mumbai posted a moderate 171, thanks to an aggressive knock from uncapped cricketer, Tilak Varma (84 runs). Defending 172, Mumbai bowlers failed to take much wickets as RCB raced to the target with ease. IPL 2023: Sanju Samson Becomes First Rajasthan Royals Captain to Complete 1000 Runs in Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings, returned to winning ways after having lost the opening game. In their last game, the MS Dhoni-led side achieved a gigantic total of 217, thanks to crucial knocks from batters Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Devon Conway (47). CSK’s bowling unit built upon the good work done by their batters and ensured that the opposition does not reach the target with their terrific bowling efforts, thus securing their first win of the tournament.

Mumbai Weather Report

Expected weather in Mumbai during MI vs CSK (Source:Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Rohit Sharma and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is no chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between MI and CSK is good with the average temperature expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius. IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Batsman Liam Livingstone Expecting ECB Clearance This Weekend.

Wankhede Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The Wankhede Cricket Stadium has always been a batters’ paradise as there will be good and reliable bounce that will make things quite easier for them. For pacers, they may get some movement during the initial stages. Chasing has always been go-to option for those winning the toss.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2023 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).