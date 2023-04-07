MS Dhoni, on Friday, inaugurated the 2011 World Cup memorial where his match-winning six had landed at the Wankhede Stadium. The CSK captain, on the eve of his team's match against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, was also felicitated at the Mumbai Cricket Association. Dhoni cut the ribbons around the stands where the ball had landed. His iconic six had won India a second World Cup title and a first since 1983. MS Dhoni Felicitated by Mumbai Cricket Association Ahead of MI vs CSK IPL Match, Wankhede Stadium Set to Have 2011 World Cup Victory Memorial (See Pics).

MS Dhoni Inaugurates 2011 World Cup Victory Memorial

#WATCH | Mumbai: MS Dhoni inaugurates 2011 World Cup victory memorial at the Wankhede stadium Memorial has been built at the location where MS Dhoni’s historic winning six from 2011 WC had landed in the stands pic.twitter.com/PEGSksnWNa — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023

