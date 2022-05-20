Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 69 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The MI vs DC clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 21, 2022 (Saturday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction for the IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of RCB, RR and DC of Making It To Last Four.

With 14 points and placed number five on the table, Delhi Capitals (DC) can comfortably take the place of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who are number four on the points table, provided DC needs to win their match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday and make it to the play-offs. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians (MI) who are already out of the league will be looking to end their unpleasant memories of the season with a win in the last match. MI vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 69.

MI vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Rishab Pant (DC), Ishan Kishan (MI) can be taken as our wicket-keepers

MI vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Tilak Varma (MI), Rovman Powell (DC), Rohit Sharma (MI), David Warner (DC) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

MI vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mitchell Marsh (DC), Daniel Sams (MI) could be our all-rounders

MI vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Riley Meredith (MI), Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Jasprit Bumrah (MI) could form the bowling attack

MI vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishab Pant (DC), Ishan Kishan (MI), Tilak Varma (MI), Rovman Powell (DC), Rohit Sharma (MI), David Warner (DC), Mitchell Marsh (DC), Daniel Sams (MI), Riley Meredith (MI), Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Jasprit Bumrah (MI).

David Warner (DC) could be named as the captain of your MI vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team. Meanwhile, Daniel Sams (MI) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2022 08:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).