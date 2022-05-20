Mumbai Indians are set to face Delhi Capitals in the penultimate group stage clash on IPL 2022 on Saturday, May 21. The match would be played at the Wankhede Stadium and is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). A lot depends on this clash, although the five-time champions have already been knocked out of the competition. For Delhi Capitals, a win is necessary for them to make it to the playoffs. And at the same time, Mumbai Indians would aim to avoid finishing last on the points table and thus, will try at finishing the season off on a high. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

Mumbai Indians' first loss this season came against Delhi Capitals this season. In their very first game, Rohit Sharma and his men were trumped by a match-winning partnership between Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav. And this defeat set off a chain of losses for the record champions. No wonder Mumbai would aim to settle the scores and finish the season on a high. On the other hand, should Delhi Capitals lose, they would finish fifth and hence, fail to secure a playoff spot with Royal Challengers Bangalore climbing to the fourth spot a day ago.

MI vs DC Head-to-Head

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have battled each other a total of 31 times in the IPL. The five-time champs hold a slender advantage with 16 wins as compared to Delhi, who have 15 victories to their name. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained

MI vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 68 Key Players

Mumbai Indians would rely on the big-hitting prowess of Tim David and also Jasprit Bumrah's magic to see them through. For Delhi Capitals, David Warner and Kuldeep Yadav would be the key players in this clash.

MI vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 68 Mini Battles

A Mumbai vs Delhi clash in IPL involves many mini-player battles. This time, the clash between David Warner and Jasprit Bumrah would be very interesting to watch. And so would the duel between the young Tilak Varma and Khaleel Ahmed be. Both these clashes can have an impact on the outcome of this fixture.

MI vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 68 Venue and Match Timing

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (MI vs DC) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 21, 2022 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

MI vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 68 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match live on Star Sports channels. The MI vs DC match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the MI vs DC live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

MI vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 68 Likely Playing XIs

MI Likely Playing 11: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande

DC Likely Playing 11: David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

