An in-form Mumbai Indians, who have won six matches in a row in the IPL 2025, will now be hosting neighbours Gujarat Titans in the 56th Indian Premier League 2025 match. Before the MI vs GT IPL 2025 match, Mumbai Indians have earned a solid 100-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. With 14 points in the bag for both sides, the winner of the Indians vs Titans IPL 2025 match will already have one foot on the qualifiers even with games to spare in the league phase. Mumbai Indians Become First Team to Win 150 Matches in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat After 54-Run Victory During MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Gujarat Titans are in no bad form either. The side has won three of their last five matches, with the last one being a 38-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two sides last battled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where GT won by a convincing 36 runs. The MI vs GT IPL 2025 match will be the 12th league game for Mumbai Indians and the 11th for Gujarat Titans this season.

Mumbai Weather Live

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match will be hosted at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, May 6. The weather in Mumbai is expected to be a bit disturbing for the game, as there is the possibility of 3.7 to 7 mm of rain in the forecast during the entire match time. There is also a chance of thunder with rain. The temperature is expected to remain 25 degrees Celsius during the entire match time. Rohit Sharma Becomes First Mumbai Indians Batter to Complete 6000 Runs in Indian Premier League History, Achieves Feat During RR vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has historically been a paradise for batting. But, this season it has been observed that even bowlers are getting benefits. Dew plays an important role here, so toss winners of the MI vs GT IPL 2025 match might opt to chase, with this being scheduled for the evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2025 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).