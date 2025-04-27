Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) achieved a huge milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Mumbai-based franchise became the first side to win 150 matches in the history of the tournament. MI achieved this historic feat after a 54-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2025 match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 27. This was MI's fifth consecutive win this season. With this victory, the Hardik Pandya-led side jumped to the second of the points table. Mumbai Indians Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 54 Runs in IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah, Ryan Rickelton Lead Charge As MI Notch Up Fifth Straight Win.

Historic Milestone for Mumbai Indians!

IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah's four-wicket haul helped Mumbai Indians (215/7) beat Lucknow Super Giants (161/9) by 54 runs in Match 45 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Become first team to win 150 matches in IPL history. pic.twitter.com/WAuXPI9MTz — IANS (@ians_india) April 27, 2025

