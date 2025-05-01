Rohit Sharma added another milestone in his legendary Indian Premier League (IPL) career. The veteran became the first Mumbai Indians batter to complete 6,000 runs in the history of the tournament. Rohit achieved this huge feat during the match against the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 1. None of the Mumbai Indians batters has breached the 4000-run mark in IPL history. Former all-rounder Kieron Pollard is placed with 3915 runs, followed by Suryakumar Yadav with 3460 runs. Why Rajasthan Royals Players Are Wearing Pink Jersey Against MI in IPL 2025 Match? Know Reason.

Rohit Sharma Completes 6000 Runs for Mumbai Indians in IPL

