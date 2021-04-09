Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The much-awaited encounter takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, and both teams are aiming to make a winning start to their campaign. Although the two sides had entirely different journeys in IPL, there won’t be much difference in their intent of making a winning start. Moreover, this game marks IPL’s return to India after a gap of two years, and many eyes would be on the fixture. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned for the live updates, scorecard and commentary of the MI vs RCB clash. Mumbai Indians vs Challengers Bangalore Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 1.

While Rohit Sharma’s men have lifted the title a whopping five times, the trophy is still elusive for Virat Kohli’s RCB, and they’ll like to end their drought this season. Both sides are studded with T20 stalwarts but MI are definite favourites for this clash thanks to their well-settled combination. Skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav will have the onus in the batting department, while Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult would be entrusted with the bowling duty. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

On the other hand, RCB will once again rely on their dynamic duo Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, while Glenn Maxwell’s inclusion has made the batting line-up even more formidable. In the bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj will handle the mantle alongside Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson. The side looks potent on paper, but they need to come together as a unit to thrash Mumbai Indians. How To Watch MI vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Streaming Online in India?

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers(w), Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Quinton de Kock, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh