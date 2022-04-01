Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals face off against each other in match 9 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The MI vs RR clash will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 02, 2022 (Saturday) as the teams aim for a win. So ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we take a look at MI vs RR Head-to-Head record, likely playing XIs and other things you need to know. Suryakumar Yadav Returns to Mumbai Indians Squad After Injury.

Mumbai Indians had a disappointing start to their season as they lost to Delhi Capitals in their opening encounter. However, the record champions will have Suryakumar Yadav back from injury for this encounter giving them a boost. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals were flawless in their victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad and will look to display a similar kind of performance. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

MI vs RR Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have met each other 25 times in the Indian Premier League. MI have the slight edge in the head-to-head record with 13 wins while RR have registered 11 wins in this fixture. One game has ended in a No Result

MI vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 9 Key Players

Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah will be the key players for MI while Sanju Samson and Ravi Ashwin will have a huge role to play for RR

MI vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 9 Mini Battles

In the MI vs RR game, Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult will be an interesting battle to watch apart from Jos Buttler vs Jasprit Bumrah.

MI vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 9 Venue and Match Timing

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (MI vs RR) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on April 02, 2022 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 03:00 pm.

MI vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 9 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match live on Star Sports channels. The MI vs RR match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the MI vs RR live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

MI vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 9 Likely Playing XIs

MI Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams/Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.

RR Likely Playing 11: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile/James Neesham, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

